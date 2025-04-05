Train derailment brings rail operations to halt between Pakistan's Punjab, Sindh

Lahore, Apr 5 (PTI) Train operations between Pakistan's Punjab and Sindh provinces were suspended on Saturday following the derailment of a train, the Pakistan Railways (PR) said.

According to the PR, the Allama Iqbal Express left from Lahore for Karachi on Saturday morning when the coupling of its last coach broke, causing its derailment. However, no one was injured in the incident.

"The accident happened when the connection between the last coach and the rest of the train broke, which caused it to go off the track," it said.

According to the railways, the derailment affected the down track, disrupting train movement on that route.

"Train services have been temporarily stopped between Lahore and Karachi, however, railways teams are working to remove the derailed coach and repair the damaged track," the PR said and assured that train operations will resume as soon as the repair work is completed. PTI MZ SCY