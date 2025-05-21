Train derails in Pakistan's Punjab, 11 injured

Lahore: At least 11 people were injured when a passenger train derailed in Punjab province of Pakistan, an official said on Thursday.

According to an official of the Pakistan Railways, the Shalimar Express was coming to Lahore from Karachi when it collided with a tractor trolley at a railway crossing near Faisalabad, some 130kms from Lahore.

He said at least 12 coaches and the engine of the train derailed after the accident, causing injuries to 11 passengers who have been provided with medical aid.

No casualties have been reported.

"The trolley was stuck on the railway line shortly before the train arrived. On seeing the train approaching, the driver unpinned the trolley from the tractor and fled with it, leaving the trolley behind. The train crashed into the trolley, which was loaded with bricks, causing its 12 coaches to veer nearly one kilometre off the track," he said.