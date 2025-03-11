Train hijack in Pakistan: BLA seizes control of Jaffar express, blows up railway track

New Delhi: The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has seized control of the Jaffar Express train in the Bolan district of Balochistan, Pakistan, taking over 450 passengers hostage.

They claim to have killed six military personnel during the operation.

"Our freedom fighters have blown up the railway track," the BLA said in an official statement.

The group has warned that they will execute the hostages if a military operation is launched against them.

BLA said, "The Baloch Liberation Army has carried out a strategic operation in Mashkaf, Dhadar, Bolan, seizing control of the Jaffar Express by derailing it. During the resistance, six military personnel were killed, while over 100 passengers have been taken into BLA custody. Among the hostages are active-duty personnel from the Pakistani military, police, Anti-Terrorism Force (ATF), and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)—all of whom were traveling to Punjab on leave."

"The BLA issues a stark warning that if the occupying forces attempt any military intervention, all hostages will be executed."

Bahot Baluch, a journalist covering Balochistan, posted on X, "Pakistani ground forces repelled, aerial battle continues."

Latest:

Pakistani Ground Forces Repelled, Aerial Battle Continues – BLA



The Baloch Liberation Army has completely repelled the Pakistani military’s ground assault following the seizure of Jaffar Express. After intense clashes, Pakistani ground troops were forced to retreat, but… pic.twitter.com/DZVtTcYz6m — Bahot | باہوٹ (@bahot_baluch) March 11, 2025

Jeeyand Baloch, spokesperson for the Baloch Liberation Army, in a statement, said, "The Baloch Liberation Army has completely repelled the Pakistani military’s ground assault following the seizure of Jaffar Express. After intense clashes, Pakistani ground troops were forced to retreat, but airstrikes from helicopters and drones continue unabated."

"Over 100 enemy personnel remain in BLA custody. The occupying forces still have a chance to cease airstrikes and save their men, or else the Pakistani military will bear full responsibility for the execution of all hostages," BLA spokesperson added further.

The government in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Tuesday directed local authorities to take “emergency measures” after insurgents opened fire at a passenger train, wounding the driver and prompting security guards aboard the train to fire back.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan government said an emergency was imposed at Sibi hospital and ambulances and security forces were on their way to the site.

The officials were facing difficulties in reaching the site due to the rocky terrain.

“The railway department has sent more trains to the site to provide rescue,” the statement further said.

“The scale of the incident and the possibility of terrorist elements are being determined. The Balochistan government has ordered that emergency measures be taken, and all institutions remain active.”

In October last year, Pakistan Railways announced the restoration of train services between Quetta and Peshawar after a suspension of more than a month and a half.

Balochistan has witnessed an uptick in terrorist attacks over the past year. In November 2024, at least 26 people were killed and 62 injured after a suicide blast ripped through a Quetta Railway Station.

Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups frequently carry out attacks targeting security personnel, government projects and the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in the region.