Travel restriction on Nepal's ex-police chief Khapung

Kathmandu, Nov 13 (PTI) A high level commission formed to investigate the incidents related to Gen Z protests on September 8 and 9 that led to regime change in Nepal on Thursday restricted the country's former police chief from travelling abroad.

A meeting of the commission, headed by Gauri Bahadur Karki, decided to impose the travel restriction on former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chandra Kuber Khapung, whose term ended on Monday, prohibiting him from leaving the Kathmandu Valley without the commission’s permission.

“Since former IGP Chandra Kuber Khapung may be required to appear before the commission at any time in connection with the investigation into the incidents of September 8 and 9, restrictions have been imposed on his foreign travel and movement outside the valley with immediate effect,” read a statement issued by the commission’s spokesperson Bigyan Raj Sharma.

Khapung cannot travel without prior approval from the commission.

The commission has already restricted the then prime minister K P Sharma Oli and then Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak from leaving Kathmandu valley.

On September 8, the first day of the Gen-Z protests, as many as 22 protesters were killed during the police firing on youths demanding lifting of a ban on social media and protesting corruption and political disorder in the country.

In total, 76 people were killed during the September 8 and 9 violent protests that ultimately led to the ouster of the Oli government.

Meanwhile, newly appointed IGP Dan Bahadur Karki pledged to fulfill the aspirations of both the government and the people by leading the police force “with integrity, competence, and high morale.” Talking to the media after receiving the 'IGP insignia' during a special ceremony at the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday, IGP Karki pledged that he would promote strong leadership and teamwork within the police force.

Karki was appointed the chief of Nepal Police through a cabinet meeting on Monday as the tenure of IGP Khapung ended. PTI SBP NPK NPK