Tremors felt in China's Yunnan as quake strikes Myanmar, reports Xinhua

Beijing/Kunming: Strong tremors were felt in southwest China's Yunnan province bordering Myanmar after an earthquake struck the country on Friday, official media here reported.

No casualties have so far been reported in Yunnan, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Many residents in the provincial capital of Kunming came or stayed outdoors to escape danger when they felt the earthquake at 2:20 p.m. (local time).

Li Zhihao, a resident of Jinghong city in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture bordering Myanmar said he felt a tremor lasting nearly one minute.

The epicentre was monitored at 21.85 degrees north latitude and 95.95 degrees east longitude.

The quake struck at a depth of 30 km, said a report issued by the China Earthquake Networks Centre.