Tribal elders in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa pledge to defend valley amid ongoing conflict

Peshawar, Nov 5 (PTI) Amid the ongoing clashes between security forces and militants, tribal elders on Wednesday at a grand jirga (tribal council) pledged to defend the Tirah Valley, in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The clashes have severely affected the local population. Many families had earlier fled the valley amid heavy gunfire during the ongoing military operation.

“We are ready to die but will never abandon our land,” said the elders of the Afridi tribe amid concerns over possible displacement.

This comes after the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Monday agreed to withdraw from the valley following talks with local elders, bringing temporary relief to the violence-hit border region.

The elders said Tirah is their identity and heritage, pledging to defend the valley till their last breath. They emphasised that leaving the area was not an option under any circumstances.

In a separate jirga, more than 30 senior elders from six tribes met security officials to review the law and order situation and discuss emerging security challenges in the Tirah Valley.

Security officials asked tribal leaders to fully cooperate in maintaining peace and to report any presence of militants. The elders assured complete support and vowed to work jointly with state institutions for stability.

Meanwhile, the Torkham border between Pakistan and Afghanistan crossing remained closed for the 25th day, halting the cross-border trade.

Thousands of trucks with goods and commodities are stranded at the border, causing estimated daily losses of 850 million PKR to Pakistan’s export and import operations.

Pakistan exported cement, medicines, textiles and fruits to Afghanistan while importing coal, soapstone and fruits before the clashes. Officials warned that prolonged closure may further hurt traders and supply chains across both sides of the border.