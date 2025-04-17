Tribe in Pakistan's NW province pledge not to support terrorists

Peshawar Apr 17 (PTI) Tribal elders in South Waziristan district Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan on Thursday pledged not to allow terrorists to carry out any activities in their area.

Dotani tribe elders made the pledge during a large public gathering (jirga) in South Waziristan district in the wake of growing incidents of terrorism in their district for the last couple of months, security sources said here.

The meeting of tribes people comes days after terrorists had kidnapped and brutally killed constables Hameed Shahid and Ashraf, both belonging to the Dotani tribe.

The heinous act sparked a wave of grief and outrage among the tribes, prompting the tribal elders to unite and launch a practical resistance against the khawarij (terrorists wanted by the security establishment), the sources said.

The people of South Waziristan have demonstrated courage, resilience, and unity against terrorism, sending a clear message that there is no place for the mischief of the khawarijs in this land anymore, the sources added.

Earlier on April 12, residents in the border area of Dera Ismail Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan in the province had driven away terrorists out of their village.

Defence experts said the declaration made by the Dotani tribes of South Waziristan is a clear, firm, and decisive message and can be a major setback for the terrorists. “This is not merely a regional reaction but a collective rejection of the khawarij by the entire province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained the worst-affected province even when Pakistan as a whole witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in 2025.