Pakistan confirms immediate ceasefire with India after Trump's announcement

New Delhi: In a significant development following weeks of heightened tensions, India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire," a move announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday after a long night of talks mediated by the United States.

The announcement comes in the wake of a deadly militant attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, last month, which claimed 26 lives and triggered a series of retaliatory strikes between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

The ceasefire confirmation was echoed by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who stated on X, “Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!”

India, however, has yet to issue an official statement confirming the ceasefire, though sources in the Ministry of External Affairs indicate that New Delhi is cautiously optimistic about the development.

The escalation began on April 22, 2025, when a terrorist attack in Pahalgam targeted Indian tourists, leaving 26 dead and several injured.

In response, India launched "Operation Sindoor" on May 7, conducting precision missile strikes on nine terrorist facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation, which lasted 25 minutes, was described by Colonel Sofia Qureshi of the Indian Army as a necessary measure to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam attack. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force, during a joint press briefing in New Delhi, detailed the strikes, emphasizing their focus on terrorist infrastructure.

Amid this volatile backdrop, U.S. mediation appears to have played a pivotal role in de-escalating the situation. President Trump announced the ceasefire on Truth Social, stating, “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence.”