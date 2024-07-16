Trump announces Ohio Senator J D Vance as his vice presidential running mate

Milwaukee (US), Jul 16 (PTI) Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has announced that he has picked Ohio Senator J D Vance as his running mate for the November general elections in the US.

Vance, 39, is married to Indian American Usha Chilukuri Vance, who traces her origins to Andhra Pradesh.

“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network on Monday.

The announcement from Trump came on the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

“J.D. honourably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association,” the former US president said.

“J.D.’s book, “Hillbilly Elegy,” became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country. J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond…,” Trump said.

Trump would be formally nominated by the Republican National Convention here on Thursday. PTI LKJ SCY SCY