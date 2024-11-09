Trump announces sweeping measures to ensure free speech in the US

New Delhi: President-elect Donald Trump announced on Friday a series of initiatives aimed at protecting and expanding free speech rights across the United States.

Trump detailed his plan to dismantle what he described as a "censorship cartel," pledging immediate action upon his inauguration.

"Within hours of my inauguration, I will sign an order banning any federal department or agency from colluding with any organisation, business, or persons to censor, limit, categorise, or impede the lawful speech of American citizens," Trump declared.

Trump's plan includes:

Ban on Federal collaboration in speech suppression: The President aims to prevent federal agencies from working with third parties to suppress speech, which he claims has become prevalent in recent times.

DOJ investigations: He has committed to directing the Department of Justice to investigate practices by big tech and media companies that might infringe on free speech, potentially leading to legal actions for violations of civil rights and election laws.

Reform of Section 230: Trump proposes revising Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to ensure social media platforms operate with neutrality, transparency, and non-discrimination. This would involve changes to how these platforms are protected from liability for content posted by users.

Penalties for universities: Universities receiving federal funds could face penalties if they partake in what Trump labels as "censorship," particularly through mislabeling speech as misinformation or disinformation.

Digital Bill of rights: The President also called for the creation of a digital Bill of Rights, which would grant users rights to digital due process, transparency in content moderation, and the ability to opt-out of curation algorithms.

Read the full text of Trump's speech here.

These announcements come at a time when discussions around free speech, social media censorship, and the role of government in regulating speech have intensified.

Political analysts suggest that these measures could significantly alter the landscape of digital communication, offering more freedom to individuals but potentially complicating the moderation efforts of platforms aimed at curbing hate speech, misinformation, and other harmful content.

As the President-elect prepares for his term, these policies will likely spark debates on the balance between freedom of expression and the responsibility of platforms to maintain a safe online environment.

This announcement marks one of Trump's first significant policy initiatives since winning the 2024 election, signaling his intent to tackle what he perceives as one of the most pressing issues facing American society today: the freedom to express oneself without fear of censorship.