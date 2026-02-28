West Palm Beach (AP): US President Donald Trump on Saturday called on the Iranian people to “take over your government - it will be yours to take.”

He also said that the US has begun “major combat operations in Iran” after Israel launched strikes.

Trump called the attacks on Iran “a noble mission,” saying they were necessary because of Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons and missile systems that could reach the US.

He called on Iranian officials to “lay down your arms” or “you will face certain death.”

The US and Israel launched an attack Saturday on Iran, with the first apparent strike happening near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian media reported strikes nationwide, and smoke could be seen rising from the capital.

In Tehran, witnesses heard the first blast by Khamenei's office. Iranian state television later reported on the explosion, without offering a cause.

Sirens sounded across Israel at the same time as it closed its airspace. The Israeli military said that it had issued a “proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the state of Israel.”

More explosions struck Iran's capital after Israel said it was attacking the country. Authorities have offered no casualty information from the strikes.

Meanwhile, Iran shut down its airspace and mobile phone services were cut.

The warning to pilots came out as explosions rang out across Tehran, the Iranian capital.