Trump appoints Bill McGinley as his White House Counsel

Washington, Nov 13 (PTI) US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday appointed his former White House cabinet secretary Bill McGinley as the White House Counsel in his second term beginning January 20 next year.

"I am pleased to announce that William Joseph McGinley will serve as my White House Counsel. Bill is a smart and tenacious lawyer who will help me advance our America First agenda while fighting for election integrity and against the weaponisation of law enforcement," Trump said.

"He (McGinley) served in his first term as White House cabinet secretary and played a major role in our election victory as the RNC's outside counsel for election integrity," he said.

The White House Counsel plays a key role in vetting Supreme Court candidates and nominees.

"Bill has served as General Counsel at the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has been a partner at two international law firms, and will work with me as we Make America Great Again!” Trump declared. PTI LKJ RPA