Trump appoints businessman Steven Witkoff as Special Envoy to Middle East

Washington, Nov 13 (PTI) US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the appointment of successful real estate investor and philanthropist Steven C Witkoff as his Special Envoy to the Middle East, giving him the mandate to restore peace in the region.

"I am pleased to announce that I have appointed Steven C Witkoff to be Special Envoy to the Middle East," Trump announced.

"Steven is a highly respected leader in business and philanthropy, who has made every project and community he has been involved with stronger and more prosperous," he said.

Trump said "Steve will be an unrelenting voice for peace, and make us all proud." The new special envoy to the Middle East is the chairman and CEO of Witkoff, which he founded in 1997. Since founding the firm, Witkoff has leveraged his extensive real estate expertise to successfully lead the financing, repositioning, and construction of over 70 properties in major business districts in the US as well as abroad and with offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami, a media release said.

Before founding Witkoff, he co-founded Stellar Management Company, where he acquired and repositioned a portfolio of residential buildings in New York City. Earlier in his career, he practiced real estate law at Dreyer & Traub and Rosenman & Colin, where he represented a number of large developers and investors.

Witkoff has served on the Executive Committee for the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) as a trustee for the Intrepid Foundation, and as a board member for the Jeffrey Modell Foundation.

He currently serves as Chairman of the University of Miami Business School Real Estate Advisory Board and is a member of the Hofstra University Board of Trustees.

In October 2019, he was honoured with a Presidential appointment to the Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. He is a widely sought-after public speaker on trends in global real estate. PTI LKJ RPA