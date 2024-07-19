Trump beats his own record for longest convention acceptance speech

Milwaukee, Jul 19 (PTI) Former US president Donald Trump spoke for one hour and 32 minutes at the Republican National Convention while accepting his party's presidential nomination, breaking his own record for the longest acceptance speech in recent history.

Trump, 78, formally accepted his party's nomination for president for a third time at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday, his first major address after he survived an assassination attempt on his life.

Trump also delivered the second- and third-longest convention acceptance speeches, going back to 1976. He spoke for one hour and 15 minutes in 2016 and one hour and 10 minutes in 2020.

That includes convention speeches by both Republican and Democratic nominees.

Only two other speeches were longer than an hour: Bill Clinton talked for an hour and five minutes in 1996 and George W Bush's remarks in 2004 were one hour and two minutes long.