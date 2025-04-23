Trump calls Modi, strongly condemns J-K terror attack

Washington/New York, Apr 22 (PTI) US President Donald Trump strongly condemned the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack.

"President Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump @POTUS called PM @narendramodi and conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Trump “strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack. India and the United States stand together in the fight against terror,” Jaiswal said.

According to officials, a total of 26 people were killed and several injured, most of them tourists in the deadliest terrorist attack in Kashmir in recent years. PTI YAS GRS GRS GRS