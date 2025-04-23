Trump calls Modi, strongly condemns J-K terror attack, backs India’s efforts to bring perpetrators to justice

Washington/New York, Apr 23 (PTI) US President Donald Trump strongly condemned the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of the "heinous attack".

"President Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump @POTUS called PM @narendramodi and conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Trump “strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack. India and the United States stand together in the fight against terror,” Jaiswal said.

Terrorists opened fire at a popular tourist spot near Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly holidayers from other states, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Modi, who was on a two-day state visit to Saudi Arabia, cut short his visit and decided to return to New Delhi on Tuesday night, as the terror attack sent shockwaves in the country and drew widespread condemnation and outrage. He was originally scheduled to return to India on Wednesday night.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday that Trump had been briefed about the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir by the National Security Advisor, and he's being kept up to speed as more facts are learned. “What we know already is dozens were killed and even more were injured in a brutal terrorist attack in a popular tourist location in South Kashmir,” she said.

Leavitt had said that Trump would speak with Prime Minister Modi “as soon as he possibly can to express his heartfelt condolences for those lost.” “Our prayers are with those injured, and our nation's support for our ally, India. These types of horrific events by terrorists are why those of us who work for peace and stability in the world, continue our mission,” she said.

Earlier in a post on Truth Social, Trump condoled the terror attacks in Kashmir, saying the US stands strong with India against terrorism.

“Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!” Trump said in the post on Truth Social. US Vice President J D Vance, who is in India with his wife Second Lady Usha Vance and their children, also extended condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam. "Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack.” National Security Advisor Mike Waltz termed the terror attacks as “a terrible tragedy". "Please join me in praying for the victims and their families,” he said.

State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said in a post on X that the “United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Kashmir. Nothing can justify such a heinous act killing tourists and civilians. Our thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. We continue to monitor the situation and call for perpetrators to be held accountable.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio, quoting the State Department’s post on X said “The United States stands with India.” PTI YAS GRS GRS