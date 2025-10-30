Trump calls Xi a 'very tough negotiator' at Busan meet

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Busan on Thursday ahead of the APEC leaders’ summit, their first in-person interaction since Trump returned to the White House. Trump described Xi as “a very tough negotiator” as the two sides focused on trade and economic ties.

Officials on both sides said the talks were aimed at easing recent tensions. US officials indicated Trump was unlikely to press ahead with a 100 per cent import tax on Chinese goods, while Beijing signalled readiness to relax curbs on rare earth exports and resume soybean purchases from the US.

While flying to South Korea, Trump said he was considering lowering some tariffs in return for China’s help on fentanyl. He also posted on Truth Social calling the meeting the “G2,” pointing to the weight of the US and Chinese economies.

China’s Xinhua said Xi arrived in South Korea to attend the 32nd APEC informal leaders’ meeting and to pay a state visit at the invitation of President Lee Jae Myung. The APEC summit is scheduled from October 31 to November 1.

Hours before the bilateral, Trump said he had instructed the Department of War to resume testing of US nuclear weapons, a statement that drew attention ahead of his talks with Xi.