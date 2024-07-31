Trump campaign launches new ads; calls Harris 'dangerously liberal'

Washington: The Trump campaign has launched a new ad in battleground states alleging that “dangerously liberal” Kamala Harris failed to stop the invasion of illegal immigrants at the Southern border of the US, an allegation rejected by the rival Harris campaign.

“Border Czar Kamala Harris’s failure has made America less safe: migrant crime is up, terrorists have entered through her open border, fentanyl deaths are exploding, and human trafficking is impacting every state. Harris is dangerously liberal, and Americans are paying the price," Danielle Alvarez, senior advisor to the Trump campaign said on Tuesday.

“Trump created the most secure border in our country's history. In just a few short years, Border Czar Kamala opened the floodgates to millions of illegal immigrants,” said the campaign.

“Dangerously liberal Kamala Harris believes in open borders. Just yesterday, her national surrogate Senator Elizabeth Warren made it clear Kamala Harris plans on not only allowing millions more illegal aliens into our country but also rewarding them with taxpayer-funded benefits and amnesty,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Harris campaign described the ad as full of lies.

It rolled out a new video highlighting the choice for voters this fall between Harris -- who, it said, helped lead the way to record low border crossings and has spent her entire career keeping our communities safe -- and Trump -- who, according to it, sided with drug traffickers and the cartels to block the strongest, fairest reforms to secure the border in decades.

“After killing the toughest border deal in decades, Trump is running on his trademark lies because his own record and ‘plans’ are extreme and unpopular," said Harris for President spokesperson Ammar Moussa.

"As a former district attorney, attorney general, and now vice president, Kamala Harris has spent her career taking on and prosecuting violent criminals and making our communities safer. She'll do the same as president,” Moussa said.