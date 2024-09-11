Trump-Harris debate: Harris too is a gun owner, won't take away guns

New Delhi: During the debate with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, US vice president Kamala Harris on Tuesday ascerted that she is a gun owner.

As she tried to refute Trump’s accusation that she wants to take away owners’ guns, Harris revealed that she is a gun owner, too.

“Tim Walz and I are both gun owners. We’re not taking anybody’s guns away,” she said.

Harris first revealed the news in 2019. “I am a gun owner, and I own a gun for probably the reason a lot of people do — for personal safety,” Harris told reporters in Iowa. “I was a career prosecutor.”

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump met for the first time on the debate stage in Philadelphia, where they are fighting to sway 2024 election voters on the biggest stage in U.S. politics.

The candidates, sparring on politics and personality, are showcasing their starkly different visions for the country as they meet for perhaps their only debate before November.

It had been advertised as a 90-minute debate with two commercial breaks. All told, Tuesday night’s debate lasted for an hour and 45 minutes.

There isn’t a second debate between Harris and Trump scheduled, but one could be.