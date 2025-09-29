Trump imposes 100 per cent tariff on movies made outside US

New York, Sep 29 (PTI) The President of the United States, Donald Trump, on Monday announced 100 per cent tariffs on movies made outside the country, in a move likely to impact the Indian film industry. “Our movie-making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing 'candy from a baby',” Trump posted on Truth Social on Monday. Trump said California has been particularly “hard hit” because of this, blaming democrat Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California, for this loss, calling him “weak and incompetent.” “To solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100 per cent Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States,” Trump added.

The decision is likely to impact the Indian film industry which produces movies in several languages. These movies are popular among the Indian diaspora in the US.

The move comes days after the Trump administration imposed tariffs on pharmaceutical products.

Starting October 2025, the US will be imposing a 100 per cent tariff on any branded or patented pharmaceutical product, unless a company is building their pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in America, Trump said in a social media post.

Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) on Friday said US President Donald Trump's move to impose 100 per cent import tariffs on pharmaceutical drugs from October 1 will impact only patented and branded products, not generic medicines. PTI RD RD RD RD