India, Russia can take their 'dead economies' down together: Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump once again mounted a sharp attack on India and Russia for their close ties and said he doesn't care what New India does with Moscow.

They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care, he said in a fresh social media post, hours after announcing 25 per cent tariffs on imports from India.

"I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care," he said.

"We have done very little business with India, their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World," he added.

