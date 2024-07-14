Trump injured following apparent gunfire at Pennsylvania rally, campaign says ‘he is safe’

Chicago, Jul 14 (PTI) Former US president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump got injured during his election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania following an apparent series of gunshots.

“He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility,” Steven Cheung, Trump spokesperson said in a statement amidst a report of possible gunshots at him during his election rally in Pennsylvania.

Blood was seen on Trump's face and ear as he reached with his right hand toward his neck. Multiple media reports said that several gunshots were heard while Trump was addressing the rally.

The Secret Service, which immediately escorted the former president out and took him to a safer place, said he was safe.

Trump was seen pumping his fist in the air, with the crowd cheering, as he was escorted out by the Secret Service.

The White House said President Joe Biden has received an initial briefing on the incident at the former president’s rally.

Vice President Kamala Harris has also received an initial briefing on the incident, her office said.

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” Cheung said.

“I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

“This should horrify every freedom loving American. Violence against presidential candidates must never be normalised. We are lifting up Donald Trump, the entire Trump family, and all in attendance in prayer,” former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said.

Tesla CEO and the owner of social media platform X, Elon Musk said that he endorses Trump.

“Fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” Musk said.

“Pray for Trump” said Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy, and a close confidant of Trump. PTI LKJ NB NB