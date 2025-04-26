Trump met with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy before Pope's funeral

Rome: President Donald Trump on Saturday also met briefly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before Pope Francis' funeral, both the White House and Zelenskyy's office confirmed.

White House communications director Steven Cheung said they “met privately today and had a very productive discussion" and that more details would follow.

Trump arrived at the Vatican with his wife, first lady Melania Trump, and was seated in the front row, not far from French President Emmanuel Macron, for the outdoor service.

Trump told reporters on Friday as he flew to Rome that he was going to the funeral “out of respect” for the pontiff, who died Monday after suffering a stroke at the age of 88. (AP)