Trump names 27-year-old Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday named Karoline Leavitt as White House Press Secretary.

Leavitt, 27, would replace Karine Jean-Pierre as the White House Press Secretary on January 20, 2025 when Trump takes oath as the 47th President of the United States. She was the Trump Campaign's National Press Secretary and has previously served in the Trump White House as Assistant Press Secretary.

Announcing her nomination, Trump said, "Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary." "Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator," the president-elect said.

"I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again," he added.

Among other nominations announced by Trump, Steven Cheung will return to the White House as Assistant to the President and Director of Communications.

Sergio Gor will serve as Assistant to the President and Director of the Presidential Personnel Office.

"Steven Cheung and Sergio Gor have been trusted Advisors since my first Presidential Campaign in 2016, and have continued to champion America First principles throughout my First Term, all the way to our Historic Victory in 2024," Trump said.

"I am thrilled to have them join my White House as we, Make America Great Again!” he added.

Cheung was Director of Communications on the Trump-Vance 2024 Presidential Campaign and previously served in the Trump White House as Director of Strategic Response, while Gor was the CEO of Winning Team Publishing, while also running the pro-Trump Super PAC, Right For America.