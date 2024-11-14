Trump nominates Congressman Matt Gaetz as Attorney General

Washington, Nov 14 (PTI) US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday announced to nominate his loyalist Congressman Matt Gaetz as the Attorney General of the United States.

"It is my great honour to announce that Congressman Matt Gaetz, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be The Attorney General of the United States," Trump said as he announced his latest Cabinet nomination, which he is filling up at an unprecedented pace.

Gaetz, he said, is a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney, trained at the William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice (DOJ).

"Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan weaponisation of our justice system. Matt will end weaponised government, protect our borders, dismantle criminal organisations and restore Americans' badly-shattered faith and confidence in the Justice Department,” Trump said.

On the House Judiciary Committee, which performs oversight of DOJ, Gaetz played a key role in defeating the Russia Hoax, and exposing alarming and systemic government corruption and weaponisation, said the president-elect.

"He is a champion for the Constitution and the rule of law. Matt will root out the systemic corruption at DOJ, and return the Department to its true mission of fighting crime, and upholding our democracy and Constitution," Trump said.

"Under Matt’s leadership, all Americans will be proud of the Department of Justice once again," he added. PTI LKJ RPA