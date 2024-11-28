Trump nominates retired Gen Keith Kellogg as special envoy to Ukraine and Russia

Washington, Nov 27 (PTI) US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the nomination of retired American general Keith Kellogg as special envoy to Russia and Ukraine.

“I am very pleased to nominate General Keith Kellogg to serve as Assistant to the President and Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia,” Trump said.

“Keith has led a distinguished Military and Business career, including serving in highly sensitive National Security roles in my first Administration. He was with me right from the beginning! Together, we will secure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, and Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN!” said the president-elect.

A former retired lieutenant general in the United States Army, Kellogg served as the National Security Advisor to the former Vice President Mike Pence, and as the Executive Secretary and Chief of Staff of the United States National Security Council in the first Trump administration.

He served as National Security Advisor on an acting basis following the resignation of Michael T. Flynn. PTI LKJ GSP GSP