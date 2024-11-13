Trump nominates S Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary

Washington, Nov 13 (PTI) US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the nomination of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as his Homeland Security Secretary.

"I am pleased to announce that the Governor and former Congresswoman from South Dakota, Kristi Noem, will be appointed to serve as the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Kristi has been very strong on Border Security," Trump said.

She was the first governor to send National Guard Soldiers to help Texas fight the Biden Border Crisis, and they were sent a total of eight times, Trump said, adding that Noem will work closely with 'Border Czar' Tom Homan to secure the Border, and will guarantee that American Homeland is secure from its adversaries.

"I have known Kristi for years, and have worked with her on a wide variety of projects. She will be a great part of our mission to 'Make America Safe Again'," he said.

Noem in a statement said she is honoured and humbled that Trump has selected her for the position of Secretary of Homeland Security.

"I look forward to working with Border Czar Tom Homan to make America Safe again. With Donald Trump, we will secure the Border, and restore safety to American communities so that families will again have the opportunity to pursue The American Dream," her statement added. PTI LKJ RPA