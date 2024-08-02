Trump raised USD 139 million in July, has USD 327 million cash on hand

Washington, Aug 2 (PTI) Republican presidential nominee and former president Donald Trump has said that his campaign raised USD 139 million in July and has USD 327 million cash on hand.

“There has never been anything like the MAGA Movement. We raised $139 Million Dollars in July alone. We now have a whopping $327 Million Cash On Hand.” Trump said on Truth Social, his social media platform.

“Spectacular support from Great American Patriots who are donating to our Campaign for President of the United States, and helping out in many other ways. Much work to be done, but I will always keep fighting for YOU. Our Country is failing, but we will turn it around, quickly, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!,” he said on Thursday.

The Trump Campaign, in a statement, said these numbers reflect continued momentum with donors at every level and provide the resources for the final 96 days until victory on November 5th. PTI LKJ RHL