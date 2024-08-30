Trump revives conspiracy theory, says Trudeau could be Castro's son

New Delhi: Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday reignited a long-debunked conspiracy theory by suggesting that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau might be the son of the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

"They say he's the son of Fidel Castro... could be," Trump remarked, echoing sentiments he's expressed before, which have been met with disbelief and criticism for their lack of substantiation.

This claim, which has been repeatedly refuted by facts and official statements, was made during a conversation with internet personality Adin Ross, further fueling the rumor mill that has occasionally surfaced in political discourse.

Trump's comments were not a slip of the tongue but rather a deliberate revisiting of an old, debunked theory that has circulated in the fringes of political discourse.

Trump's assertion, devoid of any new evidence, hinges on a narrative that has been largely dismissed as fiction.

Justin Trudeau was born on December 25, 1971, to then-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and his wife Margaret, a timeline that does not align with Margaret's first publicised visit to Cuba and her meeting with Castro, which occurred years later.

This isn't the first time Trump has used personal attacks to undermine Trudeau. Their relationship has been marked by Trump's criticism of Trudeau's policies, from trade to environmental regulations, often cloaked in personal jabs. Trump has previously called Trudeau "two-faced" and accused him of turning "very liberal," suggesting a shift in Canadian politics that he finds disagreeable.

The implications of such statements extend beyond mere political banter. They reflect a broader trend where personal attacks and conspiracy theories are weaponised in political discourse, potentially undermining the stability of international relations. Trump's comments could be seen as an attempt to discredit Trudeau personally rather than engaging with policy differences substantively.

Political analysts have noted that Trump's approach to foreign leaders often blurs the lines between personal grievances and national interests. This tactic, while rallying his base, might complicate future diplomatic efforts between the U.S. and Canada, especially if Trump were to return to office.

In response, Trudeau's office has historically chosen to ignore such provocations, focusing instead on maintaining a dignified silence or addressing policy directly. However, the persistence of these claims might necessitate a more direct rebuttal to prevent the erosion of public trust or the normalisation of such unfounded theories in political discourse.