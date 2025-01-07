Eyes on making American territory, Trump says his son to visit Greenland

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday said that his son, Donald J Trump Jr, would be travelling to Greenland, which he wants to make as an American territory.

World’s largest island, Greenland, is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. Soon after his electoral victory, Trump, 78, has been saying that he wants Greenland to become part of the United States.

“I am hearing that the people of Greenland are “MAGA.” My son, Don Jr, and various representatives, will be travelling there to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights. Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social Monday night.

“We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!” he said.

Along with the text, Trump also posted a video of a native from Greenland sporting a MAGA cap saying that people of Greenland would like to be part of the United States.

According to The Hill, Trump Jr would visit “for a quick daylong trip to shoot some fun video content for podcasting.” He will not meet with any government officials or political figures on this visit, the news website said.

On December 22, Trump had said that making Greenland a part of the United States is an absolute necessity.

“For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity,” he said as he announced the nomination of Ken Howery as the US Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark.

According to The Hill, senior Republicans on Capitol Hill don’t see a path for Trump acquiring Greenland. “I think he’s kind of freely speaking. He’d love to have Greenland. He seems to really like Greenland a lot,” Congressman Michael McCaul, the former chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told The Hill.

Senator John Cornyn said he hasn’t heard any real discussions outside of what Trump said. Hawaii was the last territorial acquisition of the United States. It was admitted as the 50th State on August 21, 1959. Alaska, the largest US State, was admitted as the 49th State on January 3, 1959.

Following Trump’s multiple remarks on this issue, Greenland’s Prime Minister Múte Egede has expressed his desire to obtain independence from Denmark.

“The Greenlandic people’s opportunity for independence has been adopted through the provisions of the Self-Government Act, thereby creating a legal basis for how independence can be achieved,” Egede said on the eve of new year celebrations.

“A draft constitution for our country has also been prepared. Work has already begun with regard to creating the framework for Greenland as an independent state within the possibilities and provisions of the Self-Government Act,” he said.