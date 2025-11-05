Trump says Republicans lost elections due to his absence from ballot and shutdown

Washington, Nov 5 (PTI) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the Republican Party lost Tuesday's elections due to his absence from the ballot and the shutdown.

Democrats dominated the first major election since President Trump returned to the White House in January. Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani pulled off a stunning victory in the New York City mayoral elections, while his party colleague Mikie Sherrill was elected New Jersey governor. Another Democrat, Abigail Spanberger, became Virginia's governor, while India-born Ghazala Hashmi has been elected as her deputy.

"'Trump wasn’t on the ballot, and shutdown, were the two reasons that republicans lost elections tonight,' according to Pollsters," the US President posted on Truth Social.

He, however, did not name the pollsters.

The government shutdown has entered its 36th day, breaking the previous record.

In another post, Trump called for voter reforms.

"Republicans, terminate the Filibuster! Get back to passing legislation and voter reform! President DJT," he wrote.

"Pass Voter Reform, Voter ID, No Mail-In Ballots. Save our Supreme Court from “Packing,” No Two State addition, etc. Terminate the filibuster!!!," Trump said in another post.

When Mamdani started his victory speech, Trump posted, "...and so it begins!" In his victory speech, Mamdani challenged Trump on immigration, heralded the toppling of "political dynasty” and said his election symbolises “hope” over tyranny and "big money”.

"After all, if anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him. And if there is any way to terrify a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power,” Mamdani said to thunderous applause.

“This is not only how we stop Trump; it’s how we stop the next one. So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up," he added.

On election eve, Trump had warned voters that New York City would be a “complete and total economic and social disaster” and its "survival" is at risk if Mamdani won the mayoral race.

Mamdani, the son of renowned Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani, a Ugandan author of Indian ancestry, defeated former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa. PTI ZH ZH