Trump says 'will never surrender' after failed assassination attempt

Washington, Sep 16 (PTI) Hours after another failed attempt on his life, former US president Donald Trump on Monday said he will never surrender and never stop fighting for Americans.

The Republican presidential candidate also thanked the US Secret Service and other law enforcement officials for their "outstanding" job after what the FBI said was an apparent assassination attempt while playing golf on one of his golf courses in Florida's West Palm Beach.

The former president remained unharmed in the latest assassination bid about two months after another attempt on his life at a Pennsylvania rally.

"I am Donald J. Trump. FEAR NOT! I am safe and well, and no one was hurt. Thank God!," the Republican presidential candidate said on his campaign website.

"There are people in this world who will do whatever it takes to stop us. I will not stop fighting for you. I will Never Surrender! I will always love you for supporting me. Through our UNITY we will Make America Great Again! I will Never Surrender!" Trump said.

“THE JOB DONE WAS ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING," the former president said in a post on Truth Social.

“I would like to thank everyone for your concern and well wishes -- It was certainly an interesting day! Most importantly, I want to thank the US Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and his Office of brave and dedicated patriots, and, all of the law enforcement, for the incredible job done today at Trump International in keeping me, as the 45th President of the United States, and the Republican nominee in the upcoming presidential election, SAFE,” Trump said.

Local authorities said the US Secret Service agents protecting Trump fired at a man pointing an AK-style rifle with a scope while the former president was golfing with donor Steve Witkoff when shots were fired, CNN quoted a source familiar with the development as saying.

President Joe Biden and vice-president Kamala Harris were briefed and updated on the investigation.

Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate and Trump's rival in the upcoming election, in a statement, said “violence has no place in America”.

"I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former president Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America," Harris said on X.

Biden echoed that thought in his statement, adding that he had directed his team to ensure the Secret Service "has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former president's continued safety”.

"As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or any violence ever in our country," Biden said on X, adding that he was "relieved the former president is unharmed".

Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X (formerly Twitter), in his comments about attempts on Trump's life, questioned why no similar threats were being made against Biden or Harris.

Musk's controversial remark came in response to a query from an X user who asked why Trump was being targeted.

The Tesla CEO replied: "And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing shock after the apparent assassination attempt, said: “Sara and I were shocked by the second assassination attempt against [former] president Trump and were relieved to hear that it too failed. But we should not rely on luck." “We send our best wishes to Donald and Melania along with our hopes that all measures will be taken to ensure that such deadly attacks on a candidate for the US presidency will be foiled in advance,” the Israeli prime minister added.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed “concern” and said it is “a good thing” Trump is safe.

“Everyone wants the democratic process to be peaceful and to be orderly,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a post on X said he is glad to hear Trump is “safe and unharmed”.

"This is our principle: the rule of law is paramount and political violence has no place anywhere in the world,” Zelenskyy said.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a longtime Trump supporter, said on X: “It is clear that ]former] president Trump’s life is in danger, until his victory.” Sunday's incident was the latest jarring moment in the former president's life following the July 13 failed assassination attempt on Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when a bullet grazed his ear.

The latest attack spawned new questions about Secret Service protective operations after the agency's admitted failures in preventing the attempted assassination this summer.

It was not immediately clear whether the development would affect Trump's campaign as he was set to speak from Florida about cryptocurrency on Monday night on the social media site.

Trump has had a stepped-up security footprint since the July assassination attempt.

Former presidents and their spouses have Secret Service protection for life, but the security around former presidents varies according to threat levels and exposure, with the toughest measures typically being taken in the immediate aftermath of their leaving office.

Trump's protective detail has been higher than some other former presidents because of his high visibility and his campaign to seek the White House again.