Trump says Zuckerberg apologised to him and said he will 'not support a Democrat'

Washington, Aug 3 (PTI) Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said that the Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently called him to apologise for censoring him and assured that he would “not support a Democrat”.

"So, Mark Zuckerberg called me. First of all, he called me a few times. He called me after the event and he said, 'That was really amazing, it was very brave,'" Trump told Fox News in an interview.

“He actually announced he's not gonna support a Democrat because he can't because he respected me for what I did that day," Trump said.

"They are working on, and I think they fixed it. He's not doing what he did five years ago, with the 500 million dollars, I don't believe," he said.