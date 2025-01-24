Trump signs executive order to declassify JFK assassination files

Washington, Jan 24 (PTI) US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order seeking to declassify files on the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Asserting that the victims' families and the American people deserve to know the truth about these assassinations, the executive order directs the Director of National Intelligence to present a plan within 15 days for the "full and complete release" of all John F. Kennedy assassination records.

It also directs the Director of National Intelligence to immediately review the records on the Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. assassinations and present a plan for their full and complete release within 45 days.

"That's a big one. A lot of people are waiting for years, for decades. And everything will be revealed," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office wherein he signed the executive order.

This executive order stated that continued withholding of the John F. Kennedy records is long overdue and not in the public interest.

“Although no Act of Congress directs the release of information pertaining to the assassinations of Senator Robert F. Kennedy and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., I have determined that the release of all records in the Federal Government's possession pertaining to each of those assassinations is also in the public interest,” Trump said in the order.

Making President John F Kennedy assassination files public was part of Trump's poll campaign promises. He had on multiple occasions pledged to release the JFK files, specifically stating in June 2024 that he would do so "early on".

"When I return to the White House, I will declassify and unseal all JFK assassination-related documents. It's been 60 years, time for the American people to know the TRUTH!” Trump had said. PTI LKJ NSD NSD