Trump suggests American control of Ukrainian power plants to Zelenskyy

Trump told Zelenskyy that the US could be very helpful in running those plants with its electricity and utility expertise, according to a White House statement

President Donald Trump, right, meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington.

Kyiv (AP): President Donald Trump suggested to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a call on Wednesday that the US take ownership of Ukrainian power plants to ensure the critical facilities' security.

Trump told Zelenskyy that the US could be “very helpful in running those plants with its electricity and utility expertise," according to a White House statement from Secretary of State Marco Rubio and national security adviser Mike Waltz.

Trump added that “American ownership of those plants could be the best protection for that infrastructure.”

