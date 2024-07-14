Trump survives assassination attempt at campaign rally in Pennsylvania

Chicago/Washington, Jul 14 (PTI) Former US president Donald Trump survived an attempt on his life on Saturday when a young shooter fired multiple shots at him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, injuring his right ear, days before he was to accept the Republican Party's nomination for the presidential election in November.

Trump, 78, was speaking at the packed outdoor election rally in Butler town when bullets started flying. Video footage showed him grabbing his ear as shots were fired. The crowd started screaming behind him and then someone yelled “Get down, get down, get down, get down!” as Secret Service agents piled on top of Trump to shield him. The shooting created chaos with people in the back of the venue immediately running to the exits.

As blood gushed from his ear, Trump was then rushed off stage. He boldly pumped his fist into the air and told the crowd to “fight!” He was then whisked away in a car to a Pittsburgh-area hospital.

“Let me get my shoes,” Trump said as he was escorted to the safe place.

The shooting, which left one spectator dead and two others critically injured, is being investigated as an attempted assassination. The male attacker was also shot and killed by a member of the Secret Service.

A spokesperson for the Trump Campaign said the former president is “fine” after the “heinous act.” The gunman was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, the US media reports said though authorities did not release the identity of the gunman.

In a post on his Truth Social social media account, Trump elaborated on what happened and described his injuries: "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" Trump wrote.

The incident happened two days before the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where Trump will formally become the party’s nominee for the November 5 presidential election.

In a news conference, Kevin Rojek, FBI special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh office, said it was “surprising” the gunman was able to fire multiple shots.

“This evening, we had what we’re calling an assassination attempt against our former President Donald Trump,” said Rojek.

Rojek said the agency is close to confirming the identity of the shooter but is not releasing the individual’s name at this time.

“We’re still working through the security apparatus that the Secret Service had in place, what potentially happened,” he added.

“There’s going to be a long investigation into exactly what took place and how the individual was able to get access to the location, what type of weapon he had. All that is really days, weeks, and months of investigation.” Bomb-clearing assets were deployed at the scene of the shooting out of an “abundance of caution,” said the FBI.

“It’s primarily standard procedure of any suspicious packages, In this case, there was identification of a suspicious package around where the shooter was and so we deployed, in an abundance of caution, bomb assets to make sure those were cleared for investigators to move safely in the area,”said Rojek.

Rojek said the crime scene is still active.

He said the FBI is working on identifying the gunman through “doing biometric confirmations” because the suspect did not carry identification on him.

When asked whether authorities knew what kind of gun was used or how many shots were fired, George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police followed up by saying that officials had “a good idea of what the weapon was” but that it was still part of the investigation.

Bivens said that they plan to release information on what caused delays in identifying the shooter.

“We have one shooter tentatively identified, but we’re not stopping there. We’re following up on a lot of information. It will be sometime before we can conclusively answer that question,” Bivens said when asked if this was a lone wolf attack.

Rojek added that the FBI has not yet identified the shooter’s motive.

Authorities said they believe there is no other threat.

The FBI has deployed investigative agents, evidence response teams, and other personnel from across the country.

The suspect fired from between 200ft and 300ft away on an elevated shed with an AR-style rifle, multiple law enforcement officers told CBS News.

“As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action,” his campaign said.

“President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States. As our party's nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again,” his campaign said.

US President Joe Biden spoke to Trump, his November election opponent, a White House official said.

The White House official did not say what the two spoke about.

Biden also talked with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Butler Mayor Bob Dandoy, the White House said.

Biden was scheduled to be in Delaware for the weekend but changed his plans to return to the White House.

Biden earlier said that “everybody must condemn” the suspected assassination attempt.

Addressing the nation about two hours after the shooting, he said “We cannot allow this to be happening,” Biden said. “The idea that there's violence in America like this is just unheard of." Vice President Kamala Harris and former presidents, Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton have condemned the attack on Trump.

Harris says she is "relieved" Trump was not seriously injured.

"We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting," Harris said in a statement.

"Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence," she said.

Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, also issued a statement.

"Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania," she said in a statement on X.

"Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania," she said in a statement on X.

"I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country. I love you Dad, today and always." Republican and Democratic leaders have condemned the attack on Trump.