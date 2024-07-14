Trump survives assassination attempt at campaign rally in Pennsylvania; Calls for unity

Washington, Jul 14 (PTI) Donald Trump survived an attempt on his life when a young gunman fired multiple shots at the former US president at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, injuring his right ear, an incident that could dramatically change the already volatile political scene ahead of the high-stakes presidential election.

Trump, 78, was addressing his supporters at the packed outdoor election rally in Butler town on Saturday when bullets started flying. Video footage showed him grabbing his ear as shots were fired. Trump was seen with blood on his ear and cheek as he was rushed off the stage by Secret Service agents.

The crowd started screaming behind him and then someone yelled “Get down, get down, get down, get down!” as Secret Service agents piled on top of Trump to shield him.

The shooting created chaos with people in the back of the venue immediately running to the exits.

As he was being rushed off the stage, a defiant Trump boldly pumped his fist into the air and told the crowd to “fight!” He was then whisked away in a car to a Pittsburgh-area hospital.

“Let me get my shoes,” Trump said as he was escorted to the safe place.

The shooting, which left one spectator dead and two others critically injured, is being investigated as an attempted assassination. The male attacker was also shot and killed by a member of the Secret Service.

A spokesperson for the Trump Campaign said the former president is “fine” after the “heinous act.” The gunman was identified by the FBI as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park. He was registered to vote as a Republican.

Though Trump received only minor injuries, it was a close shave - a photograph by Doug Mills of the New York Times appears to show the streak of a bullet cutting through the air near the former president’s head.

“It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening,” Trump said of the shooting incident in a social media post on Sunday.

He said he would remain “resilient” and added, “Our love goes out to the other victims and their families.” “In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand united, and show our true character as Americans, remaining strong and determined, and not allowing evil to win,” he said.

“I truly love our country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our great nation this week from Wisconsin,” indicating that he is going to attend the three-day Republican Party convention from Monday which will nominate him as the party's candidate in the November 5 presidential election.

In a post on his Truth Social social media account soon after the incident, Trump elaborated on what happened and described his injuries: "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening," Trump wrote.

The incident threatens to further complicate an already tough presidential race and inflame rhetoric, just 115 days before the presidential election.

Minutes after the incident, Biden campaign officials decided to pause all outbound communications and pull down TV campaign ads. Biden’s campaign staff have also been urged to "refrain from issuing any comments on social media or in public." At a news conference, Kevin Rojek, FBI special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh office, said it was “surprising” the gunman was able to fire multiple shots.

“This evening, we had what we’re calling an assassination attempt against our former President Donald Trump,” said Rojek.

“There’s going to be a long investigation into exactly what took place and how the individual was able to get access to the location, what type of weapon he had. All that is really days, weeks, and months of investigation,” he said.

The suspect fired at Trump from between 200ft and 300ft away on an elevated position with an AR-style assault rifle.

“As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action,” his campaign said.

“President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States. As our party's nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again,” his campaign said.

US President Joe Biden spoke to Trump, his November election opponent, a White House official said. Biden was scheduled to be in Delaware for the weekend but changed his plans to return to the White House.

Biden earlier said that “everybody must condemn” the suspected assassination attempt.

Addressing the nation about two hours after the shooting, he said “We cannot allow this to be happening,” Biden said, adding that “The idea that there's violence in America like this is just unheard of." Vice President Kamala Harris and former presidents, Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton have condemned the attack on Trump.

Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, also issued a statement.

"Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania," she said in a statement on X.

Republican and Democratic leaders have condemned the attack on Trump.

The US media said the assassination attempt on Trump is a "horrific moment" for America and a "sobering reminder" of the threat that political violence poses to democracy in the country ahead of the high-stakes presidential election.

Americans received a sobering reminder on Saturday of the threat that political violence poses to our democracy, The New York Times said.

"It is now incumbent on political leaders of both parties and on Americans individually and collectively, to resist a slide into further violence and the type of extremist language that fuels it. Saturday's attack should not be taken as a provocation or a justification," it said.