Trump to meet Netanyahu in Florida on Friday

Washington, Jul 24 (PTI) Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Friday.

Netanyahu is in Washington and will on Wednesday address a joint session of the US Congress, the only foreign leader to do so for a fourth time. He would also meet with President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday.

“At the request of Bibi Netanyahu, we have switched this meeting to Friday, July 26th at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida!” Trump said.

“Looking forward to welcoming Bibi Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday (July 25),” he had earlier said in a post of Truth Social, a social media platform.

“During my first term, we had Peace and Stability in the Region, even signing the historic Abraham Accords - And we will have it again,” he said.

This would be his first meeting with a foreign head of state after he becoming the Republican presidential nominee on July 18. On July 19, he had a phone call with the Ukrainian president.

"Just as I have said in discussions with President Zelensky and other World Leaders in recent weeks, my PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH Agenda will demonstrate to the World that these horrible, deadly Wars, and violent Conflicts must end. Millions are dying, and Kamala Harris is in no way capable of stopping it," Trump said.