Trump to preside over swearing-in ceremony of US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor

New York/Washington, Nov 10 (PTI) US President Donald Trump will preside over the swearing-in ceremony of US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor on Monday.

According to a daily guidance of the president’s schedule issued by the White House, “the President participates in a Swearing-in Ceremony for the Ambassador to the Republic of India” in the Oval Office.

The US Senate had in October confirmed Gor to serve as the next United States ambassador to India.

In August, Trump had promoted Gor, Director of Presidential Personnel, to be the next US Ambassador to India, and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

Describing Gor as a “great friend, who has been at my side for many years”, Trump had said, “For the most populous region in the world, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us Make America Great Again.” India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra has said that Gor is one of Trump’s most trusted aides and his nomination to serve in New Delhi is viewed as a sign of importance and priority of bilateral ties.

“I welcome that President Trump is sending one of his most trusted aides, @SergioGor to serve as the next US Ambassador to India,” Kwatra had said in a post on X.

Kwatra had said that this move is “viewed as a sign of importance and priority of India-US ties, and a commitment to strengthen the bridges and deepen the bonds of friendship between our two countries”.

At his confirmation hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in September, Gor had said that India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond.

He had underlined that he is committed to advancing America's interest in this “important” partnership.

“Improving US-India trade ties will not only bolster US competitiveness, but also reduce China's economic leverage over other nations,” Gor had said.

Gor also said that “India's role in ensuring the stability and security of the region cannot be understated”.

"A stable South Asia is in the interest of the United States and all the nations,” he had, adding that the US-India partnership will define the 21st century.

"It is only by working together that we can make that aspiration a reality. If confirmed as ambassador, I will work to ensure the United States remains a global leader, while fostering a partnership that benefits both nations."