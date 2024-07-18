Trump's opponents will never be able to break him, says his aide Navarro

Milwaukee (US), Jul 18 (PTI) A close aide of former US president Donald Trump has asserted that the opponents of the Republican presidential nominee would never be able to break him.

Former US Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy director Peter Navarro, who was the first aide of Trump to be jailed for the January 6 Capitol Hill protest, made his first public appearance after his release from a prison in Miami on Wednesday morning.

“This morning, I walked out of federal prison. If they can come for me, if they can come for Donald Trump, be careful. They will come for you,” Navarro said as he was welcomed with cheers and applause by Republican supporters.

“They convicted me, they jailed me. But they did not break me. And they will never break Donald Trump,” he said amidst thunderous applause from thousands of Republican delegates and party leaders at the Republican National Convention.

“I went to prison so that you don’t have to. I am your wake up call,” he said.

Navarro claimed that the J6 committee had asked him to "betray" Trump to "save my own skin" but he refused.

“Here's the thing about the Constitution. They demanded that I break the law because they have no respect for it. I refused, and a Democrat majority in the House then voted to hold me in contempt," he said. PTI LKJ SCY SCY