Tshering Tobgay set to be Bhutan PM for the second term

New Delhi: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by former Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, emerged triumphant in Bhutan's parliamentary elections on Tuesday.

Although official results are yet to be declared, Tobgay is poised to assume the role of Prime Minister for the second time in the Himalayan nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Tshering Tobgay and the PDP for their electoral success. In a tweet, Modi expressed enthusiasm for strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

The Bhutanese newspaper reported that Tobgay's PDP secured nearly two-thirds of the parliamentary seats, positioning the 58-year-old conservation advocate to reclaim the premiership.

Tobgay, a former civil servant with degrees from the University of Pittsburgh and Harvard, previously served as Prime Minister from 2013 to 2018.

Preliminary results indicated that the PDP won 30 seats, while the Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP) secured the remaining 17 in the 2024 National Assembly general elections.

Noteworthy is the reduced support for the ruling Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa (DNT), the incumbent party that gained prominence in 2018 but garnered only 13 per cent of the vote in this election.

Bhutan, with its unique electoral system comprising two rounds, witnessed a shift in its political landscape. The elections unfolded against the backdrop of a challenging environment marked by post-COVID-19 issues, including youth emigration, educational system decline, reduced tourism, and economic difficulties.

Bhutan's strategic significance, especially for India, and recent cooperation agreements with China to resolve border disputes have drawn international attention.

Both India and China were closely monitoring the elections due to the strategic implications in contested border regions.

Addressing critical issues outlined in their election campaign manifesto, the winning PDP faces the task of tackling chronic youth unemployment and preventing the brain drain of young Bhutanese seeking opportunities abroad.

With unemployment rates reaching 29 per cent among the youth and the economy growing at a modest 1.7 per cent over the past five years, economic reforms and hydropower investment are emphasized as solutions.

Despite challenges, Bhutan's commitment to measuring success by the happiness of its people remains a fundamental aspect of its governance, as upheld by nearly all political parties in the country.