TTP agrees not to target security forces from public places in northwest Pak

Peshawar, Aug 5 (PTI) The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Tuesday agreed during talks with tribal elders that its militants will not fire on security forces from public places, residential areas, homes, or guesthouses in northwest Pakistan.

The agreement was reached during the second round of negotiations between TTP and tribal elders from the Bar Qambar Khel clan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tirah Valley, according to tribal leaders.

The talks led by tribal leader Haji Zahir Shah Afridi come after the Bar Qambar Khel tribe presented a five-point demand to TTP during the first round on July 28. The group sought time to consult its central command based in Afghanistan before reconvening.

TTP accepted the demand that there will be no firing on security forces from public places, residential areas, homes, or guesthouses (hujras). Any violations will result in action against the responsible individuals, they said.

The other four demands included a ban on forced donations, non-interference in local disputes or jirgas, action against individuals causing dishonour to the community, and a commitment to investigate killings, torture and abductions attributed to the group. Cases proven to involve innocent victims will be dealt with under Sharia law, they added.

Afridi hailed the outcome as a collective victory for the community. “This victory belongs not to an individual or a single jirga but to the collective unity and determination of the entire community,” he said.

The successful conclusion of the talks is being seen as a rare but important step toward restoring stability in the conflict-hit border area.