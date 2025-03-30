TTP demanding extortion money from sugar millers in northwest Pakistan: official

Peshawar, Mar 30 (PTI) The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is allegedly extorting sugar millers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district, threatening them with consequences if they refuse to comply, an official said.

The Chairman of the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zone has sent letters to provincial Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, and Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Umar Bukhari.

The letter stated that the millers are receiving constant threats from the terrorist outfit active in the area demanding extortion money.

According to details, the extortion is taking place in the Ramak area of Dera Ismail Khan. TTP militants have also issued threats of armed attacks on factories if their demands are not met.

The letter further stated that general managers of these sugar mills were receiving threatening phone calls instructing them to pay taxes to the militants instead of the government. The callers have threatened severe consequences for non-compliance, including armed attacks on the factories.

The Chairman voiced concern over the distress this situation has caused for local workers and urged authorities to take immediate action to ensure security and maintain law and order in Ramak.

The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (KP Zone) has formally notified the authorities of the situation through official letters.