TTP releases video claiming to capture Pakistani check post near Afghanistan border

Peshawar, Dec 31 (PTI) The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan has published a purported video of capturing a Pakistani check post near the Afghanistan border.

The TTP sources claimed to have captured the check post in the tribal district of Bajaur in northwest Pakistan on Monday.

A senior Pakistan security official explained that the post had been vacated as part of a “thinning” process and was abandoned some time back, where the troops were shifted to a newer fortified structure.

The process was not just limited to Bajaur but to North and South Waziristan districts as well. PTI AYZ RHL