TTP releases video of abducted Pakistani labourers pleading for Punjab CM's help

Peshawar, Jul 3 (PTI) The banned Pakistani Taliban terror outfit on Wednesday released a purported video of four labourers, abducted last month, in which the captives were seen pleading with Punjab Chief Minister Maryum Nawaz to secure their release as their lives are in danger, police said.

At least 13 labourers, who were working on high-powered electric transmission lines, were kidnapped by Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants from the Tank district of restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province on June 29. While police managed to rescue nine of the workers a few hours after the abduction, four remain in captivity.

The video was released by a lesser-known TTP-affiliated outfit, Aildum Baildum, with spokesman Khalid appearing in the video footage.

In the video, the labourers can be seen sitting on the ground with their hands cuffed and eyes covered, requesting the Punjab chief minister to intervene and ensure their safe release, police said.

Each labourer introduced himself, confirming their captivity by the Taliban and expressing fear for their lives if the group's demands were not met. They implored the Punjab chief minister to accept the TTP's demands to secure their freedom.

The demand of the TTP to release the labourers has not yet been made public.

All four abducted labourers hail from the Chishtian district of Punjab province.

Tank is the most restive district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where terrorists and militants are active against the security forces, police and government officials.

The TTP, set up as an umbrella group of several militant outfits in 2007, is believed to be close to al-Qaeda.

The TTP, set up as an umbrella group of several militant outfits in 2007, is believed to be close to al-Qaeda.

The group has been blamed for several deadly attacks across Pakistan, including an attack on army headquarters in 2009, assaults on military bases, and the 2008 bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad.