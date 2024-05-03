TTP terrorist held for killing 3 policemen in Pakistan's Punjab province

Lahore, May 3 (PTI) Pakistani law enforcement agencies have arrested a TTP terrorist for killing three policemen in Punjab province, police said on Friday.

During the last week, three policemen were gunned down by unidentified shooters in Lahore and the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had taken responsibility for the attacks.

According to Lahore police, the prime suspect in the killing of three policemen has been arrested in Lahore's posh Defence area. The suspect is identified as Abdullah Jan alias Usman Khorasani. Usman was a part of the ‘Khorasani Group’ of the TTP. Police said that Khorasani had planned to target more policemen.

In a statement issued on social media with the title ‘Khoon Ka Badla Khoon’ (blood for blood), the Khorasani network of the TTP claimed responsibility for the attacks on policemen in Lahore, saying the three policemen were killed by the firing of ‘Mujahidin’ (freedom fighters).

The Khorasani Group was formed by Abdul Wali, known as Omar Khalid Khorasani. He was considered close to Osama Bin Laden and al-Zawahiri of al-Qaeda.

The group carried out some of the deadliest attacks in Pakistan, including a bombing in Lahore in 2016 that killed at least 75 people from the Christian community on Easter Sunday. Khorasani later dissolved Jamaatul Ahrar and rejoined the TTP in the group's drive to reunify several estranged groups. He was killed in a roadside bomb attack in Afghanistan in 2022.