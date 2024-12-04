Tucker Carlson interviews Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow

New Delhi: American journalist Tucker Carlson returned to Moscow on Tuesday to conduct an interview with Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov. This visit comes amidst heightened discussions about US-Russia relations.

Carlson, known for his previous engagements with Russian leadership, including an interview with President Vladimir Putin earlier this year, has once again taken the opportunity to engage with one of Russia's top diplomats.

The focus of this conversation is expected to delve into the current state of affairs between Russia and the United States, with particular emphasis on the potential risks of conflict escalation.

Carlson has been vocal about his concerns regarding US foreign policy under the Biden administration, suggesting that recent policies have brought the world closer to nuclear war than at any point in recent history.

This interview follows Carlson's pattern of seeking out high-profile figures from outside traditional US media circles, offering his audience direct perspectives from global leaders often at odds with Western narratives.

The full content of the interview is yet to be released, but given Carlson's track record, it is anticipated to generate considerable discussion on international relations, the role of journalism in diplomacy, and the geopolitical strategies at play.

Here is a teaser of what to expect from the interview: