Twenty six Nepalese officers to attend special training programme in India

Kathmandu, Nov 19 (PTI) A delegation of 26 officers from ten ministries and departments of the government of Nepal is set to visit India for 10 days to attend the first special training for Nepali diplomats and officers.

The delegation will visit from November 20 to November 30.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a statement on Tuesday that the programme will be held at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service under India’s Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

The training will cover modules on global political and economic issues, trade and connectivity, climate change, development partnerships, and shared culture and heritage.

On November 19, ahead of their departure, Prasanna Shrivastava, deputy chief of mission at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, interacted with the officers and wished them a productive and enjoyable experience.

Besides attending the trainings, the participants will also get opportunity to visit important historical and tourist sites outside New Delhi during the eleven day programme, the embassy said.

The embassy said the visit underscores the close bilateral ties between Nepal and India and aims to foster deeper institutional collaboration between the two nations. PTI SBP AMS