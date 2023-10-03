Twin earthquakes hit western Nepal

Kathmandu, Oct 3 (PTI) Two successive earthquakes measuring 5.3 magnitude and 6.3 magnitude respectively hit western parts of Nepal on Tuesday afternoon, according to the country's National Seismological Centre.

There was no immediate report of loss of life or property in the mountainous region.

Citing the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported that the first earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude was recorded at 2:40 p.m. and another 6.3 magnitude quake at 3:06 p.m. in Bajhang district.

Tremors were felt in Kathmandu and neighbouring India.

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8 magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings. PTI SBP ZH AKJ ZH ZH