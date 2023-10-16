Twitter handles of HfHR and IAMC, who hosted Rahul Gandhi in US, suspended

New Delhi: X, formerly Twitter, on Monday suspended handles of Hindus for Human Rights (HfHR) and Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC).
Allegedly funded by George Soros and Co-founded by Sunita Vishwanath, HfHR has been accused of carrying out anti-India propaganda. IAMC, headed by Rasheed Ahmed, is also funded by Soros, who is known for anti-India propaganda.
Earlier this year in June, HfHR (@Hindus4hr) and its associate IAMC (@IAMCouncil) came to limelight in India when they organised roundtable meet for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Indian American business leaders.
These organisations, the hosts of Rahul Gandhi’s roundtable in Washington’s Capitol Hill, wrote to US President Joe Biden to reconsider his decision to extend a state dinner invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
NewsDrum.in could not establish the reason behind the suspension of these X accounts by the time of filing of this report.